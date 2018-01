In June 26th, 2015: the doctors and the fire brigades evacuate the last bodies of the indoor swimming pool of the hotel. Terrorist attack in a hotel of the tourist zone of Port El Kantaoui in the North of Sousse. A young Tunisian terrorist opened the fire during almost half an hour on tourists since the beach of the hotel until the reception. 39 deaths among the tourists and Tunisians, before being shot down by police. The wounded persons represent people in particular of British, Belgian, Germa | Nicolas Fauqué via Getty Images