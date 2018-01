La jeune palestinienne Ahed al Tamimi sera jugée le 06 février

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - JANUARY 17: The 16-year-old Palestinian Ahed al-Tamimi, who was awarded the 'Hanzala Award for Courage' in Turkey, appears in court at Ofer Military Court in Ramallah, West Bank on January 17, 2018. The Israeli court on Wednesday extended the detention of 16-year-old Palestinian girl Ahed al-Tamimi until January 31, for the fifth time since her arrest. (Photo by Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images