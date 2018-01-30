Gigi et Bella Hadid nues pour le Vogue anglais sont loin de faire l'unanimité

Gigi et Bella Hadid posant nues et ensemble, c'est la photo partagée ce 30 janvier par le Vogue anglais sur Instagram. Les deux soeurs mode les plus en vue de la planète posent l'une contre l'autre en tenue d'Ève. Le cliché en noir et blanc est signé Steven Meisel et ne fait pas l'unanimité, vraiment pas.

Avant d'entrer dans les détails, voici le fameux cliché.

shaimenrayanNon mais là ça va trop loin là. J'ajoute que c'est immonde

luxuriousdesignsofficials I am one of the avid fan of Hadid sisters (Bella and Gigi) But after seeing them in Vogue photoshoot... Why?!?!? 😭😭😭😭 I don't get it, is it really for the spirit of fashion or you completely lost that thing called moral 😩 - "Je suis fan des soeurs Hadid. Mais après avoir vu ce shooting dans Vogue, je me demande: pourquoi??? Je ne comprends pas. Est-ce vraiment dans un esprit mode ou avez-vous perdu tout sens moral?

karma_stud Vogue losing respect: Vogue perte de tout respect...

dielineflare What could be more in vough than scissoring your sister!! You guys sure know what's trend and popular!! - Quoi de plus ... que deux soeurs dans cette position (évoquant une pratique sexuelle). Vous les chums vous savez sûrement ce qui est tendance.

paulinehevia the man who conceptualized this is a CREEP - l'homme qui a pensé ce concept est... creepy.

Et encore... Photoshop!

"Quelqu'un a sûrement dû forcer sur Photoshop, leurs visages ne ressemblent pas du tout à cela en réalité", "C'est Photoshop ou de la chirurgie ?", "Ce n'est pas le visage de Bella".

Et vous qu'en pensez-vous...?

