Le spectre d'une restriction des libertés refait surface après les propos polémiques du ministre de l'Intérieur

A protester holds up a placard which reads "I know they tap my phones " as he demonstrates against the surveillance bill a day ahead of its vote in parliament in Paris May 4, 2015. French spies could get more power to bug and track would-be Islamist attackers inside the country and require Internet companies to monitor suspicious behaviour, under a bill to be vote in parliament on Tuesday. More than three months after 17 people were killed in attacks by three Islamist gunmen in Paris, the govern | Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters