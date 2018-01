A Afrine, des femmes se mobilisent pour nourrir les troupes kurdes

A Syrian-Kurdish female volunteer prepares food on January 27, 2018, at a kitchen in Afrin for Kurdish forces on the front-line combating Turkish troops in Syria's border region of Afrin.In Afrin, the target of a Turkish offensive in northern Syria, mothers, aunts and wives prepare daily meals for Kurdish troops on the front. / AFP PHOTO / Diyar MUSTEFA (Photo credit should read DIYAR MUSTEFA/AFP/Getty Images) | DIYAR MUSTEFA via Getty Images