Fighters from Yemen's southern separatist movement gather in a street of the country's second city of Aden on January 28, 2018, during clashes with forces loyal to the Saudi-backed president. Yemen's government accused southern separatists of an attempted coup on after they took over its headquarters amid fierce clashes in Aden. President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi called for his troops to cease fire after fighting between his military and forces backing the separatists killed 15 people. / AFP PHOTO | SALEH AL-OBEIDI via Getty Images