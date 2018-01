Tunisie: Si vous dépensez moins de 90 dinars par mois, vous êtes réputé comme "pauvre" selon l'INS

A girl stands beside her makeshift shelter at a shantytown in Tunis October 22, 2011. The shantytown, known as the January 14 Revolution neighbourhood, was built by people who were forced to leave the homes they were renting after the revolution that ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali. Their homes have no gas, electricity, or water and residents hope the the new government will re-house them in decent accommodation. Tunisia will vote on Sunday in its first democratic election which could s | Zohra Bensemra / Reuters