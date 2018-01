TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 25: Brass bitcoin medals produced by Sakamoto Metal are seen at the company's workshop on January 25, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. Sakamoto Metal, a custom medal, coin and pin badge maker in Tokyo, produces 24K gold and brass bitcoin medals that went on sale in January as investments in cryptocurrencies become popular in the country after Japan's government passed a law recognising bitcoin and other alternative coins as legal tender in 2017. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Imag | Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images