Egypte: des personnalités appellent au boycott de la présidentielle

Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh speaks at a rally in Balqas, Egypt, May 6, 2012. Aboul Fotouh, a former member of the Muslim Brotherhood, is considered a leading candidate in Egypt's presidential elections, the first round of which will be held May 23 and 24. Aboul Fotouh has one support from conservative Islamists as well as political liberals. (Amina Ismail/MCT via Getty Images) | MCT via Getty Images