Sommet UA: 23 États membres lancent le marché unique du transport aérien africain

80% of airtravel from #Africa to the world is controlled by non-African Airlines. To fix this, today, 23 countries, including #Nigeria, South Africa, #Ethiopia & #Kenya, agreed to a “Single African Air Transport Market”. It’s about time. We have been discussing this for years. pic.twitter.com/Yi6JtMSIHO

— Zemedeneh Negatu (@Zemedeneh) 29 janvier 2018