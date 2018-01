Yémen: des séparatistes s'emparent du siège du gouvernement à Aden

Yemeni fighters of the southern separatist movement loyal to exiled President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, who were detained by Shiite Huthi rebels, wait at Sanaa airport before flying to the southern city of Aden as they were released as part of a prisoner exchange with the Huthis on August 10, 2015. Seven fighters are expected to board a plane of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with its president Peter Maurer who is on a visit 'to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in the | MOHAMMED HUWAIS via Getty Images