Massacre à l'ambulance piégée à Kaboul: au moins 95 morts et 158 blessés

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN-JANUARY 27: Afghan men who were injured in a bomb explosion receives medical treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 January, 2018. More than 90 people were killed and 163 others injured after a suicide car bomb blast rocked near Sadarat Square in central Kabul on Saturday, officials said. (Photo by Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images