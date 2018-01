Dans le quartier du 18 janvier à la Cité Ettadhamen, des habitants vivent dans la peur à cause des inondations

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY CECILE FEUILLATREPeople buy vegetables on a market in Ettadhamen, near Tunis, on October 19, 2011. In a first taste of democracy for most, Tunisians will on October 23, 2011 elect a 217-seat constituent assembly which will be tasked with drafting a new constitution and charting the country's future. AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images) | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images