Un Palestinien de Gaza découvre un cimetière antique dans son jardin

Abdul Karim al-Kafarnah, a Palestinian resident of Beit Hanun, holds a pottery fragment at a freshly-discovered cemetery in the garden of his house in the town in the northern Gaza Strip, on January 26, 2018.Experts said the graves were part of a loculus tomb that possibly dates from the late Roman-Byzantine era in the fourth to sixth century CE. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images) | MOHAMMED ABED via Getty Images