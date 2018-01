Arabie saoudite: le prince milliardaire Al-Walid ben Talal libéré

FILE: Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, Saudi billionaire and founder of Kingdom Holding Co., arrives to give evidence at the High Court in London, U.K., on Monday, July 1, 2013. Saudi Arabias King Salman embarked on the most sweeping crackdown yet of his reign, ordering security forces to arrest senior princes including one of the worlds richest men and driving out one of the most prominent officials from his ministerial role. Those detained included billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who was pick | Bloomberg via Getty Images