Trump s'excuse pour avoir retweeté un groupe d'extrême droite britanique

U.S. President Donald Trump, waves as he arrives at the Congress Center on the closing day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. World leaders, influential executives, bankers and policy makers attend the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos from Jan. 23 - 26. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Bloomberg via Getty Images