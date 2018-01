Les Pays-Bas ont observé le piratage russe du parti démocrate américain

An American flag is seen with a portrait of Russian president Vladimir Putin in this photo illustration on October 31, 2017. Material posted on Facebok and other social media directly and indirectly reached over 126 million Americans between 2015 and 2017 according to a company testimony that will be presented to the US Senate judiciary committe on Tuesday. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | NurPhoto via Getty Images