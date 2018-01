La Tunisie retirée de la liste des paradis fiscaux

Tunisian people living in France demonstrate behind the Tunisian national flag during a protest in Marseille January 15, 2011. France called on Saturday for free elections as soon as possible in Tunisia and said it had taken steps to block suspicious movements of Tunisian assets in France. France, Tunisia's former colonial ruler, made the declaration in a statement released by President Nicolas Sarkozy's office after he held a meeting with several ministers in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier | Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters