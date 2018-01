Aux Pays-Bas, l'extrême droite manifeste contre la "discrimination" à l'égard des Hollandais

As expected, Geert Wilders "Netherlands Is Ours" demonstration in Rotterdam is failure. At best some 600-700 people, of which at least 100 "imported" from Belgium, as part of VB delegation of Filip Dewinter. #NederlandIsVanOns pic.twitter.com/rXizcpyZ6N

— Cas Mudde ⚒️ (@CasMudde) 20 janvier 2018