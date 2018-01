Soupçons d'ingérence russe: Twitter a fermé 1.000 nouveaux comptes

A close-up image showing the app of the micro blogging service Twitter on a smartphone in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2018. Twitter said it found another 1,062 accounts linked to the Russian government-backed Internet Research Agency accused of trying to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The social media company said it is emailing notifications to 677,775 people in the U.S. who followed one of these accounts or retweeted or liked a Tweet from these accounts during the election | NurPhoto via Getty Images