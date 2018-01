Afrique du Sud: l'ANC confirme "discuter" du départ anticipé du président Zuma

South African ruling party African National Congress former President and current South African President Jacob Zuma talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) at the Gala dinner on the eve of the 106th ANC birth Anniversary Celebrations on January 12, 2018 in East London, South Africa. / AFP PHOTO / MUJAHID SAFODIEN (Photo credit should read MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images) | MUJAHID SAFODIEN via Getty Images