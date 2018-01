Pétrole: Ryad appelle à un "cadre de coopération" Opep/non Opep à long terme

Saudi national oil company Aramco'soperations chief Khaled al-Faleh attends a press conference ahead of the official opening of King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) on September 23, 2009 in Thuwal, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Jeddah, the desert kingdom's second largest city. Saudi Arabia launched the new hi-tech mixed-sex university on the Red Sea coast with the aim of catapulting the kingdom into the forefront of global technological research. Aramco is the oil-rich | AFP via Getty Images