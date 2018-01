Pence débute en Egypte une première tournée sous tension au Proche-Orient

US Vice President Mike Pence arrives before US President Donald Trump speaks live via video link to the annual 'March for Life' participants and anti-abortion leaders on January 19, 2018 from the White House in Washington,DC. The 45th edition of the rally, which describes itself as 'the world's largest pro-life event,' takes place on the National Mall -- with other scheduled speakers including House Speaker Paul Ryan. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMI | BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images