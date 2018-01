La sécurité et les crises régionales au menu de la réunion des 5+5" demain à Alger

Algeria's Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel (L) and France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian attend the fourth session of the Algerian-French Joint Economic Committee (COMEFA) at the Abdelatif Rahal International Conference Centre in the capital Algiers on November 12, 2017. (Photo by Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | NurPhoto via Getty Images