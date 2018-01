Le Royaume-Uni crée un ministère contre la solitude

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 24: Daniel McArthur (R), managing director of Ashers Bakery and his wife Amy McArthur (L) hold hands as they leave Belfast high court after losing their appeal in the so called 'Gay Cake' case on October 24, 2016 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Ashers Bakery, a local business in Northern Ireland run by an evangelical Christian family was appealing a decision at Belfast Magistrates court last year that found that they had discriminated against gay activist Gareth | Charles McQuillan via Getty Images