Plus de 32.000 Yéménites déplacés par la guerre en deux mois

Members of Ruzaiq family sit for the breakfast outside their hut next to a garbage dump where they collect recyclables and food near the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, January 09, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad SEARCH "FAMILY DUMP" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. | ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD / Reuters