La Tunisie meilleur pays africain en matière de sécurité alimentaire, selon un rapport de Consultancy

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY KAOUTHER LARBITunisian women buy vegetables in Ariana souk on August 2, 2012 in Tunis. It is Tunisia's first Ramadan under an Islamist government, which promised to rein in food prices when it came to power seven months ago, but has yet to do so, and poor Tunisians are struggling to cope. AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/GettyImages) | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images