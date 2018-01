French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi talk during a bilateral meeting at the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, on May 27, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily.The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the US and Italy will be joined by representatives of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as teams from Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Nig | ELIOT BLONDET/AFP/Getty Images