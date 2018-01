A general view taken on December 14, 2008 shows the Krechba gas treatment plant, about 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Algiers. The In Salah gas project, a four-year old venture grouping energy majors Sonatrach of Algeria, BP of Britain and Statoil of Norway, is described by its managers as the world's first and largest onshore carbon capture and sequestration scheme. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due to meet on December 17, 2008 in the Algerian city of Oran. | STR via Getty Images