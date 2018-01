"C'est dur... mais la vie continue": In Amenas marque les 5 ans de l'attaque

A picture shows a road sign indicating Tiguentourine near In Amenas on a road leading to a gas complex where Islamist gunmen had taken hostages in the desert in Algeria's deep south on January 19, 2013. Islamist gunmen killed seven foreign hostages in Algeria before being gunned down by special forces in a final assault on a remote desert gas complex, state television said. The 11 heavily armed men from a group known as 'Signatories in Blood' had been holed up at the In Amenas complex since they | AFP via Getty Images