Laits pour bébés contaminés: 83 pays concernés par un vaste rappel

A picture taken on January 12, 2018 shows the logo at the entrance of the headquarters builing of French dairy group Lactalis in Laval, western France. France said on January 11 there has been a 'major dysfunction' in a recall of baby milk after stores sold potentially contaminated products despite having been ordered to take them off their shelves. Lactalis, one of the world's largest producers of dairy products, in December issued a recall of all products made at its factory in Craon, northwes | DAMIEN MEYER via Getty Images