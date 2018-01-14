"J'embrasse mes formes", la mannequin Nina Agdal répond au magazine qui n'a pas voulu d'elle

MODE - Mauvaise expérience. La mannequin danoise Nina Agdal s'est fait humilier lors d'une séance photo pour un magazine et ce, avec une équipe avec laquelle elle avait hâte de collaborer. Son agent a reçu un message de l'éditeur disant que son physique "ne correspondait pas aux critères de minceur" et "n'était pas en adéquation avec le marché".

Le magazine a expliqué qu'il ne publierait pas la couverture et les photos d'Agdal parce que "ça ne reflétait pas bien son talent", selon ce que la mannequin a écrit sur Instagram dans une longue réponse à l'éditeur que vous pouvez retrouver ci-dessous. Elle se dit notamment "consternée et déçue par la dure réalité de l'industrie de la mode."

"Certains jours je suis une taille 4, d'autres une taille 6. Je ne suis pas bâtie comme une mannequin de défilés et je n'ai jamais été maigrichonne. Je suis fière de ce que mon corps est devenu. Ce n'est plus celui d'une adolescente de 16 ans qui a des problèmes avec la nourriture. Maintenant plus que jamais, j'embrasse mes courbes et je fais du sport pour rester forte, et plus que tout, saine", a-t-elle lancé.

Et la jeune femme de 25 ans, ex-compagne de Leonardo DiCaprio de conclure: "A toutes celles qui se sentent victimes de l'industrie de la mode. Célébrons toutes nos corps et trouvons des façons de s'entraider au lieu de se détruire."