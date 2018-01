Dans le Sahel, les jihadistes déclarent leur union avec l'Etat islamique

Militiaman from the Ansar Dine Islamic group approach a vehicle that had been involved in an accident in the desert of northeastern Mali, June 15, 2012. The U.N. Security Council on Monday declared its readiness to consider backing West African military intervention in Mali, where rebels and Islamist militants have seized control of much of the country, but said it needed more details on the plan. Picture taken June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra (MALI - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT RELI | Adama Diarra / Reuters