Les pays africains dénoncent d'une voix les propos "racistes" de Trump

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Haitian activists protest in front of the Clinton Foundation on the 8th anniversary of the Haitian earthquake on January 12, 2018 in New York City. The activists claim that the foundation has withheld money raised for victims of the earthquake which killed an estimated 230,000 people. Yesterday President Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about Haiti and African countries. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) | Spencer Platt via Getty Images