Trump affirme qu'il n'a pas parlé de "pays de merde"

A man stands next to the Madame Tussauds wax figure of US President Donald Trump outside the new US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, after Mr Trump confirmed he will not travel to the UK to open the new building - and hit out at the location of the 1.2 billion dollar (£886 million) project. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images) | Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images