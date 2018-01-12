Maroc
Publicité H&M: la mère du petit garçon ne voit aucun problème

POLEMIQUE- Depuis quelques jours, H&M est sous le feu des critiques depuis sa dernière publicité jugée «raciste».

Mais contre toute attente, la mère du petit garçon concerné est enfin sortie de son silence. Selon le magazine Ebony, celle-ci juge la polémique exagérée. Publiant une photo de son fils et elle, la mère - nommée Terry Mango - confirme ouvertement sur Facebook : "Je suis sa mère. Mon fils a déjà beaucoup posé et il s'agit ici d'un vêtement parmi tant d'autres. Arrêtez de crier tout le temps au loup, le problème n'est pas là, passez à autre chose".

La mère affirme "ne pas comprendre exactement le problème": "Ce n'est pas ma façon de penser, désolée", indique-t-elle.

Celle-ci désire mettre fin au débat et passer à autre chose.

De nombreux internautes et célébrités avaient réagi sur les réseaux sociaux. Indignation, colère, moquerie, injure, tous les commentaires ont afflué sur la toile. D'ailleurs certains d'entre eux, ont appelé à boycotter la marque. De même, que The Weekend aurait mis fin à sa collaboration avec la marque.

