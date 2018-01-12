Publicité H&M: la mère du petit garçon ne voit aucun problème
POLEMIQUE- Depuis quelques jours, H&M est sous le feu des critiques depuis sa dernière publicité jugée «raciste».
Mais contre toute attente, la mère du petit garçon concerné est enfin sortie de son silence. Selon le magazine Ebony, celle-ci juge la polémique exagérée. Publiant une photo de son fils et elle, la mère - nommée Terry Mango - confirme ouvertement sur Facebook : "Je suis sa mère. Mon fils a déjà beaucoup posé et il s'agit ici d'un vêtement parmi tant d'autres. Arrêtez de crier tout le temps au loup, le problème n'est pas là, passez à autre chose".
The mother of the young boy wearing the “monkey” sweater has come forward to respond to everyone defending her son, she says stfu and stop being so damn sensitive 😅 At this point, I’m now over it 🤦🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ But in her defense, by the way she says “she’s his mum” tells me they are from another country, maybe she doesn’t completely understand our racial stereotypes in America....??🤔😳 #TeaTENDERS
La mère affirme "ne pas comprendre exactement le problème": "Ce n'est pas ma façon de penser, désolée", indique-t-elle.
Celle-ci désire mettre fin au débat et passer à autre chose.
De nombreux internautes et célébrités avaient réagi sur les réseaux sociaux. Indignation, colère, moquerie, injure, tous les commentaires ont afflué sur la toile. D'ailleurs certains d'entre eux, ont appelé à boycotter la marque. De même, que The Weekend aurait mis fin à sa collaboration avec la marque.Compte officiel du joueur de soccer international Romelu Lukaku:
Compte Instagram du rappeur Diddy:
Compte instagram de Lebron James:
@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up! Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that's what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!! #LiveLaughLove❤️ #LoveMyPeople🤴🏾👸🏾👨🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️
LIRE AUSSI: