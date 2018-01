Le collectif "Fech Nestanew" manifeste au centre-ville (VIDÉOS)

Tunisians shout slogans during a demonstration against the government and price hikes on January 9, 2018 in Tunis.Protests hit several parts of Tunisia where dozens of people were arrested and one man died in unclear circumstances amid anger over rising prices, authorities said. / AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images) | FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images