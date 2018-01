Tunisian security forces track down protesters in the Ettadhamen on the outskirts of Tunis late on January 10, 2018, after price hikes ignited protests in the North African country. More than 200 people have been arrested and dozens of police hurt during clashes in Tunisia, the interior ministry said, as anger over austerity measures spilt over into unrest / AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images) | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images