Algérie: Le parc de Ben Aknoun déclaré en faillite passe sous la coupe de Club des pins

Youths enjoy a ride at a park in Algiers, 14 October 2007, on the occaision of Eid al-Fitr. The three-day festival, which begins after the sighting of a new crescent moon, marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during which devout Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. AFP PHOTO/FAYEZ NURELDINE (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images) | FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images