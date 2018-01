L'Association tunisienne de soutien aux minorités condamne la tentative d'incendie de deux synagogues à Djerba

General view from The Great Room of El Ghriba April 12, 2002. Anexplosion killed at least nine people and injured 32 outside NorthAfrica's oldest synagogue site on Thursday. Four German tourists, apoliceman and the driver of the tanker, which was filled with cookinggas, died when the truck blew up outside the El Ghriba shrine accordingto Tunisian authorities. The Tunisian government said it was a tragicaccident and not linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Mohamed Hammimh/AA | Mohamed Hammi / Reuters