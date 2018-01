A Mossoul, des enseignants se forment pour aider leurs élèves à oublier l'EI

Ahmad Waadallah, a professor of psychology, leads a training to school teachers on how best to handle students suffering from trauma at a university in the battered city of Mosul on December 27, 2017. Through games, mime and sport, an instructor aims to help show the teachers -- some of whom are themselves traumatised -- how best to handle students struggling to cope with the mental scares of the Islamic State group rule and the fighting that ended it. / AFP PHOTO / Ahmad MUWAFAQ (Photo c | AHMAD MUWAFAQ via Getty Images