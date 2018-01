Syrie: au moins 17 civils tués dans des raids sur la Ghouta orientale

DAMASCUS, SYRIA - JANUARY 04: A wounded man lies on a stretcher in a hospital after Assad regime carried out an assault to besieged Eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria on January 04, 2018. (Photo by Khaled Akasha/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A Syrian girl who was injured in bombardment cries as she receives treatment at a make-shift hospital in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on January 6, 2018. The deadliest of Syrian regime and Russian air strikes on the Eastern Ghouta region hit the Hammuriyeh district, leaving 12 civilians dead including two children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. / AFP PHOTO / Hamza AL-AJWEH (Photo credit should read HAMZA AL-AJWEH/AFP/Getty Images)

A Syrian child receives treatment at a makeshift hospital, following a in the rebel-held besieged town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on January 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ABDULMONAM EASSA (Photo credit should read ABDULMONAM EASSA/AFP/Getty Images)

DAMASCUS, SYRIA - JANUARY 04: A wounded man receives a treatment from medical staff after Assad regime carried out an assault to besieged Eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria on January 04, 2018. (Photo by Khaled Akasha/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

DAMASCUS, SYRIA - JANUARY 4: Wreckages of collapsed buildings are seen after Assad Regime's airplanes carried out airstrike over the besieged town of Arbin in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria on January 4, 2018. (Photo by Ammar Al Bushy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)