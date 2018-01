France: record "historique" des demandes d'asile, la barre des 100.000 franchie en 2017

Pascal Brice (R), the head of OFPRA, French Office for Refugees and Stateless Persons, comforts an Ethiopian migrant, member of the Oromo community, who cries as he leaves the "Jungle" to be transfered to reception centers during the start of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol | Pascal Rossignol / Reuters