Onze princes saoudiens arrêtés, accusés de refuser la nouvelle obligation pour la famille royale de payer l'eau et l'électricité

Saudi Defence Minister Mohamed bin Salman (L) talks with Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef during the 136th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on December 9, 2015. Gulf monarchs began arriving in Saudi Arabia for an annual summit, facing challenges including plunging oil revenues, the war in Yemen, pressure for peace in Syria and signs of regional divisions. / AFP / FAYEZ NURELDINE (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Im | FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images