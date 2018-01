Les Chrétiens Palestiniens réclament la mise à l'écart du patriarche

Palestinian protesters hold placards as the convoy of Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox patriarch Theophilos III arrives in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on January 6, 2018 ahead of a Christmas service according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar. The municipalities of Bethlehem, Beit Sahour and Beit Jala, all in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, called for the boycott over Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox patriarch allegedly allowing controversial real estate sales. / AFP PHOTO / Musa AL SHAER (Photo | MUSA AL SHAER via Getty Images