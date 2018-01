Rached Ghannouchi et Hafedh Caïd Essebsi s'étonnent des critiques visant la loi de Finances

Hafedh Caid Essebsi, Vice-President of Tunisia's ruling Nidaa Tounes party and son of the Tunisian President Beji Essebsi, attends a meeting for the Executive Bureau of the party on November 12, 2015 in Tunis, to try to solve the problems that the party has experienced in recent months. The secularist Nidaa Tounes, elected to power last year in a vote hailed as a democratic victory after Tunisia's Arab Spring revolt, has been riven by months of infighting and 31 lawmakers from the party resigned | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images