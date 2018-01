Picture released on January 5, 1984 shows Tunisian people gathering in the streets of Tunis after Tunisian president Habib Bourguiba appeared on radio and television to announce a new budget to avoid excessive price increases for food staples and that price rises would be rescinded. Violent protest demonstrations against the increase in the price of bread and basic food products, the 'Tunisian Bread riots', began on January 1, 1984 when price rises were officially announced and a state of emerge | - via Getty Images