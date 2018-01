Syrie: 23 civils tués près de Damas, la plupart par des frappes russes (OSDH)

Civilians and members of the civil defence (known as the white helmets) load a wounded man into a vehicle to be taken to a make-shift hospital following an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on January 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ABDULMONAM EASSA (Photo credit should read ABDULMONAM EASSA/AFP/Getty Images) | ABDULMONAM EASSA via Getty Images