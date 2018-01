Messahel reçoit des membres de la famille de l'Algérien décédé dans un centre de détention en Espagne

People gather for a demonstration outside the new and yet to open jail of Archidona, on November 26, 2017, where nearly 500 migrants who arrived in the country by boat last week are held.The Spanish government said that the migrants are held in Archidona´s jail due to a lack of space at immigration detention centres. Migrants who arrive in Spain by boat are usually initially detained in police facilities for identification and processing before being sent to an immigration detention centre wh | JORGE GUERRERO via Getty Images