Tunisian Employees work at an underwear factory in Sfax, 260 km (162 miles) south of Tunis March 22, 2012. A string of countries on and around the fringes of western Europe are becoming new centres of fashion clothing manufacture as China's factories and labourers move up in the world and brands discover pliant suppliers conveniently close to home. To match story CHINA/FASHION REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi (TUNISIA - Tags: BUSINESS TEXTILE) | Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters